Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Others

By Application

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Rail

Others

By Company

Waupaca Foundry

Grede Foundry

Neenah Foundry

Metal Technologies, Inc.

Cifunsa

Wescast Industries

INTAT Precision

Chassix

Aarrowcast, Inc.

Cadillac Casting, Inc.

Rochester Metal Products

Goldens’Foundry

Weichai

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Gray Iron Castings

Figure Gray Iron Castings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gray Iron Castings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gray Iron Castings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gray Iron Castings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Ductile Iron Castings

Figure Ductile Iron Castings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Ductile Iron Castings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Ductile Iron Castings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Ductile Iron Castings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

