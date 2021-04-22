Global Cast Film Ma Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Cast film, a non-stretch, non-oriented cast film produced by melt flow quenching. There are two ways: single-layer flow and multi-layer co-extrusion flow. Unlike the blown film process, the cooling of the film with cast extrusion is highly efficient.Cast film production involves a different process. In this case the resin is extruded through a linear die and oozes out onto large diameter chilling rollers. (Note that they may not actually be cold, but rather are much cooler than the semi-molten plastic.) Depending on the original thickness of extrusion, sometimes film is thinned to the target gauge by winding the resulting film faster than it is extruded.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
CPP
CPE
Others
By Application
Food Packaging
Drug Packaging
Clothing Packaging
Others
By Company
Profol Group
DDN
Zhejiang Yuanda
Shanxi Yingtai
Hubei Huishi
UFLEX
Manuli Stretch
Alpha Marathon
Panverta
Polibak
Mitsui Chemicals
Takigawa Seisakusho
Tri-Pack
PT. Bhineka Tatamulya
Vista Film Packaging
Achilles Corporation
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 CPP
Figure CPP Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure CPP Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure CPP Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure CPP Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 CPE
Figure CPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure CPE Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure CPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure CPE Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Food Packaging
Figure Food Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Food Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Food Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Food Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Drug Packaging
Figure Drug Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Drug Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Drug Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Drug Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Clothing Packaging
Figure Clothing Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Clothing Packaging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Clothing Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Clothing Packaging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Cast Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Cast Film Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Cast Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Cast Film Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
….continued
