Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Direct Nitridation Method
Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method
By Application
Electrical Component
Thermal Conductive Material
Others
By Company
Tokuyama Corporation
H.C. Starck
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Accumet Materials
Surmet Corp
THRUTEK Applied Materials
HeFei MoK Advanced Material
Eno High-Tech Material
Pengcheng Special Ceramics
Desunmet Ceramic Material
Maite Kechuang
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Direct Nitridation Method
Figure Direct Nitridation Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Direct Nitridation Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Direct Nitridation Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Direct Nitridation Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method
Figure Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Electrical Component
Figure Electrical Component Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electrical Component Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electrical Component Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electrical Component Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Thermal Conductive Material
Figure Thermal Conductive Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Thermal Conductive Material Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Thermal Conductive Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Thermal Conductive Material Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
….continued
