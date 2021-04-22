Global PET Keg Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5516896-global-pet-keg-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

20L

30L

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sol-gel-processing-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-05

By Application

Beer

Cider

Other Drinks (including wine, soft drinks, etc.)

By Company

Petainer

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cardiorespiratory-stress-test-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-10

Lightweight Containers BV

Dispack Projects NV

Rehrig Pacific Company

PolyKeg S.r.l.

SCHAFER Container Systems

KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 20L

Figure 20L Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 20L Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 20L Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 20L Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 30L

Figure 30L Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 30L Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 30L Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 30L Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Beer

Figure Beer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Beer Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Beer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Beer Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Cider

Figure Cider Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Cider Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105