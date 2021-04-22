Global COVID-19 World YttriumMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Yttrium, covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Yttrium market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Alloy
Metal
Compounds
By End-User / Application
Ceramics
Electronic
Metallurgical
SOFCs
Others
By Company
China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd.
Double Park International Corporation
Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.
Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited
Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd
Metall Rare Earth Limited
Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.
Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited
Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd
Alkane Resources
Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources
Crossland Strategic Metals Limited
GBM Resources Ltd
Northern Minerals Ltd
Indian Rare Earths Limited
Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.
Nippon Yttrium Co.
The Nilaco Corporation
Tasman Metals
TCI Chemicals
EMC Metals Corp.
Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
Blue Line Corp.
Super Conductor Materials Inc.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Yttrium Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Yttrium Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global YttriumMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Yttrium Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.SINOPEC China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
12.2 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd.
12.3 Double Park International Corporation
12.4 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.
12.5 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited
12.6 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd
12.7 Metall Rare Earth Limited
12.8 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.
12.9 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited
12.10 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd
12.11 Alkane Resources
12.12 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources
12.13 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited
12.14 GBM Resources Ltd
12.15 Northern Minerals Ltd
12.16 Indian Rare Earths Limited
12.17 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.
12.18 Nippon Yttrium Co.
12.19 The Nilaco Corporation
12.20 Tasman Metals
12.21 TCI Chemicals
12.22 EMC Metals Corp.
12.23 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.
12.24 Blue Line Corp.
12.25 Super Conductor Materials Inc.
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
14 Research ConclusionList of Table
Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by Type
Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
Table Global Yttrium Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
