Global COVID-19 World YttriumMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Yttrium , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Yttrium market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Alloy

Metal

Compounds

By End-User / Application

Ceramics

Electronic

Metallurgical

SOFCs

Others

By Company

China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Double Park International Corporation

Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.

Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited

Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd

Metall Rare Earth Limited

Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited

Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd

Alkane Resources

Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources

Crossland Strategic Metals Limited

GBM Resources Ltd

Northern Minerals Ltd

Indian Rare Earths Limited

Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Yttrium Co.

The Nilaco Corporation

Tasman Metals

TCI Chemicals

EMC Metals Corp.

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Blue Line Corp.

Super Conductor Materials Inc.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Yttrium Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Yttrium Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Yttrium Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume (MT) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global YttriumMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Yttrium Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.SINOPEC China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

12.2 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3 Double Park International Corporation

12.4 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.

12.5 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited

12.6 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd

12.7 Metall Rare Earth Limited

12.8 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.

12.9 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited

12.10 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd

12.11 Alkane Resources

12.12 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources

12.13 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited

12.14 GBM Resources Ltd

12.15 Northern Minerals Ltd

12.16 Indian Rare Earths Limited

12.17 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

12.18 Nippon Yttrium Co.

12.19 The Nilaco Corporation

12.20 Tasman Metals

12.21 TCI Chemicals

12.22 EMC Metals Corp.

12.23 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

12.24 Blue Line Corp.

12.25 Super Conductor Materials Inc.

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by Type

Table Global Yttrium Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

Table Global Yttrium Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

