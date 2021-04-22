Global COVID-19 World Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Water Treatment Chemicals , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Water Treatment Chemicals market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Biocides & Disinfectants
Coagulants & Flocculants
Corrosion Inhibitors
Foam Control
pH Stabilizers
Scale Inhibitors
By End-User / Application
Chemical Processing
Food & Beverages
Power Generation
Paper & Pulp
Municipal
Metal & Mining
Oil & Gas
Others
By Company
Ecolab
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF
Arkema
Kemira
DuPont
GE Water & Process Technologies
SNF Group
Ashland Corporation
Chemifloc
Kurita
AkzoNobel
Baw Water Additives
Lonza Group
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment ChemicalsMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.EVONIK Ecolab
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ecolab
12.2 The Dow Chemical Company
12.3 BASF
12.4 Arkema
12.5 Kemira
12.6 DuPont
12.7 GE Water & Process Technologies
12.8 SNF Group
12.9 Ashland Corporation
12.10 Chemifloc
12.11 Kurita
12.12 AkzoNobel
12.13 Baw Water Additives
12.14 Lonza Group
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
14 Research ConclusionList of Table
….continued
