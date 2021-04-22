Global World BromineMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Bromine , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Bromine market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Seawater Method
Brine Water Method
By End-User / Application
Flame Retardants
Biocides, Water Treatment
Drilling Fluids
Chemical Intermediate
Others
By Company
ICL
Albemarle
Chemtura Corporation
Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)
Tosoh
Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)
Perekop Bromine
Yuyuan Group
Haiwang Chemical
Haihua Group
Haoyuan Group
Dadi Salt Chemical Group
Longwei Industrial
Chengyuan Salt Chemical
Weifang Zhongfa Chemical
Lubei Chemical
Runke Chemical
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Bromine Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Bromine Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Bromine Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Bromine Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Bromine Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Bromine Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Bromine Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Bromine Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Bromine Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Bromine Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Bromine Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Bromine Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Bromine Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Bromine Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Bromine Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Bromine Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Bromine Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Bromine Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Bromine Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Bromine Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Bromine Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Bromine Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Bromine Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Bromine Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Bromine Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Bromine Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Bromine Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Bromine Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Bromine Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Bromine Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market….continued
