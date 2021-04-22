Organic Textile Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019 -2029

Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Positively Affecting the Global Organic Textile Market

The textiles made up of organic materials such as, organic cotton and fibres are known as organic textile. The organic textile raw material is produced with complete control of chemical used (pesticides and other chemicals) with respect to the environment. The growing consumer inclination towards organic goods and products is driving the growth of global organic textiles market. The manufacturers in the organic textile market has to adhere to the guidelines and standards set by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The regulations and standards set by Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) ensure the organic status of textiles, harvesting of the raw materials to be used in the manufacturing of organic textiles. The manufacturers has to attain a set of standards to attest the quality and credibility of organic textiles. Furthermore, the organic textiles has to contain a minimum of 70% organic fibres in order to meet the GOTS standards.

Organic Textile Industry is projected to Witness Higher Double-digit Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

The global market for organic textile is estimated to create numerous growth opportunities in the textile industry during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit growth rate in forthcoming years. The growing production of organic cotton in emerging countries like India, Tanzania, Pakistan, China etc. are expected to propel the growth of global organic textile market. Furthermore, the organic clothes and home textiles are becoming more appealing to the consumers owing to eco-friendly textiles and innovative designs. The textile manufacturers around the globe are focusing on adopting and enhancing organic textile production to cater to the rising demand. Additionally, the growing government initiatives to support the growth of organic textiles are expected to significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Government Initiatives to Support the Organic Textile Industry – a Boon for the Stakeholders

The global market for organic textile is estimated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to the government support in terms of incentives to organic farming. Some of the key market influencing factors includes growing per capita expenditure in developed, as well as developing countries, growing organic cotton production, growing brand awareness towards organic textiles, rising enterprises spending on organic clothing and government initiatives to support the organic textiles market among other factors, which can potentially boost the overall sales of organic textile across the globe.

Emerging Asia Pacific Countries to Dominate the Organic Textile Market over the Forecast Period

On the basis of product type, organic textile market can be segmented into organic clothing, organic home textiles and organic cotton. Organic textile market can be segmented into sales channel, such as online and offline sales channels. Geographically, the global market for organic textile can be segmented into eight regions: Middle East, Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, South Asia, Oceania and East Asia. South Asia region is the largest producer of organic cotton in the global market. The growing organic cotton production in India and Pakistan are among the prime factors supporting the market growth in region. However, North America is the top consumer of organic textile owing to rising demand of organic goods among the consumers.

Increasing Adoption Rate of Automation Technology to Open a Plethora of Market Opportunities

Manufacturers of organic textile are focusing on meeting Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) regulations to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the key players in the global organic textile market include Colored Organics, Patagonia, Inc., Boll & Branch LLC, Williams-Sonoma Inc., WearPACT, LLC, COYUCHI, Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies Pvt Ltd, DOUSPEAKGREEN, Upasana, Nino Bambino, Bhu:sattva, and Anokhi.

