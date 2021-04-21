Pneumatic Equipment Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Expanding Horizons in Healthcare and Food Sectors

Pneumatic equipment market has been gaining significant traction because of its utilization in nearly every field and broad application in the end-user industries. The use of pressurized gas for motion is called pneumatics, and upon compressing atmospheric air, there are equipment that can efficiently maintain a sustainable supply. The equipment that carry out such mechanisms to obtain movement are pneumatic equipment. Various pneumatic equipment are included in the pneumatic equipment market such as pneumatic valves, actuators, fittings, etc. These pneumatic equipment are an integral part of electronics, metalworking, chemicals, life sciences, material handling and many more industries. Pneumatic equipment market has also been observed to expand its horizons in food and beverage as well as healthcare industries.

Pneumatic equipment like pneumatic actuators are widely used in healthcare applications like surgeries and MRI. Pneumatic tube systems are also being used extensively to transport drugs, prescriptions, patient notes, etc. in the hospitals, thereby driving the pneumatic equipment market.

Developing Economies to Continue Dominance

In terms of regions, the pneumatic equipment market has been broadly divided into seven regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Despite the concentration of players in North America, pneumatic equipment manufacturers are primarily concentrated in Asian countries, mostly China. Focus on energy efficiency and increased penetration of automation are the key factors driving the market for pneumatic equipment in the APEJ region. The Chinese and Indian manufacturing sector is exhibiting robust growth in the region. The manufacturers have inclined towards automation combined with the use of pneumatic equipment for increased efficiency and productivity. The inexpensive labor and the new labor laws have also supported the manufacturing industry, providing a large market for pneumatic equipment in the region. Apart from APEJ, North America and Europe are also anticipated to depict growth in the upcoming year in the pneumatic equipment market. Some of the key market players in pneumatic equipment market are AVENTICS, Festo, Parker Hannifin, Ross Controls, SMC, Butech, Camozzi, Clippard, Emerson ASCO, Janatics, Mindman, Siemens and other prominent players.

