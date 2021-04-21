Single-Cell Protein Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Single-Cell Protein Market: Introduction

With continuous rise in the global population, the demand for food is also increasing at a rapid pace. Also, the global shortage of food and feed has prompted researchers to look for means to improve protein production. Single-Cell Protein is dehydrated microbial cell cultures or extracted from pure or mixed cultures of algae, yeast, fungi, and bacteria.

They can be used as a feed and protein supplement with yeast and bacteria—the most acceptable microorganisms for Single-Cell Protein. Production of Single-Cell Protein is carried out by utilizing waste materials such as wood cuttings, crumbs, waste from food processing, remnants from alcohols manufacturing process, hydrocarbons, or animal and human feces.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1513

Since, Single-Cell Proteins have a high nutritional value due to their high vitamin, essential amino acid and lipid content, they are highly utilized as the important source of protein for humans and animals. The global Single-Cell Protein market is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future attributable to the growing demand for food supplements as a result of increasing number of malnourished population.

Single-Cell Protein Market: Segmentation

The global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented by species, feedstock, application, and region. On the basis of Species Single-Cell Protein Market is Segmented into:-

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Algae yeast and bacteria are the most common types of species utilized as the important sources of Single-Cell Protein for making food and feed supplements.

On the basis of feedstock, the global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global single protein market is segmented into:

Food and beverages Fortified Food Fortified Beverages

Animal feed Poultry Feed Ruminant Feed Swine Feed Aqua Feed Others



For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1513

Dietary supplements

Others.

Single-Cell Proteins have applications in food as the important source of protein, vitamin, and to improve the nutritive value of several foods including baked products, soups, ready-to-serve-meals, in diet recipes and others, while in animal nutrition they are widely used for fattening calves, poultry, pigs and fish breeding. Apart from this, Single-Cell Protein also finds application in paper processing, leather processing and as foam stabilizers.

Single-Cell Protein Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe are expected to have significant revenue shares in the global Single-Cell Protein market over the forecast period as changing lifestyle and increasing demand for value-added food products have increased the consumption of food with additional nutritional value in the regions. Asia Pacific and Middle East are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the overall Single-Cell Proteins market over the forecast period.

Single-Cell Protein Market: Drivers and Trends

Increasing number of malnourished population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market for Single-Cell Protein over the forecast period. The data from the UNICEF states that globally half of the deaths in children under age five years are due to malnutrition or under nutrition. For example, between 2010 and 2016, 35.8% of the global children population in South Asia was under nutrition followed by 34.5% in Eastern and Southern Africa as per the data revealed by the UNICEF. This is increasing the demand for protein-rich food across the globe thus contributing to the growth of the global Single-Cell Protein market over the forecast period. Besides, as an important source of protein, Single-Cell Proteins have huge potential to satisfy the global shortage of food with increasing population. The global market for Single-Cell Protein is expected to depict considerable growth during the forecast period attributable to increasing world protein deficiency. Single-Cell Protein is used as a health food to control obesity and lower the sugar content in diabetic patients. Furthermore, the growing demand for protein-rich foods globally has led to development of alternative protein sources to supplement the conventional protein sources in animal feed and human food.

Single-Cell Protein Market: Market Players

The key players in single-cell protein market are Charoen Pokphand Food PCL, Novus International, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, BioProcess Algae, LLC, Calysta, Inc. Unibio A/S, Devenish Nutrition Limited, Biomin Holding GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., Lallemand Inc., Alltech Inc., Willow Ingredients Limited, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. The company is focusing on business expansion through expanding their production capacities.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1513

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com