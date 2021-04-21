SD WAN Managed Services Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2028

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Introduction

As the society continues to evolve, interconnection of people, devices and content, and networks has become an important part of this new world. As the internet connects all the things, networks need to provide more value than simply a raw bandwidth.

The time it takes to bring up new sites and interconnecting sites or public or private clouds has increasingly become an issue. Additionally, services and bandwidth changes, often take weeks because they involve manual workflow-based processes that are unacceptable for a society now accustomed to on-demand cloud-based applications and services. SD WAN with the managed services it provides has emerged as one such solution to address these issues.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1471

Unlike other network connectivity services, SD WAN managed service use application-driven networking where application traffic is forwarded over different WANs based on QoS, Security and Business priority policies. SD WAN must be operated by either the enterprise or by a service provider. Many enterprises today prefer to have a Communications Service Provider (CSP) or Managed Service Provider (MSP) to deliver a SD WAN managed service rather than own and operate the SD WAN themselves, since network management and operations is not their core business. CSPs and MSPs are now aggressively introducing SD WAN managed services to address the enterprise challenges and deliver agile, assured and orchestrated third network connectivity services leveraging SD WAN technologies.

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the SD WAN managed services market is the rapid service provisioning system it follows. The other drivers for the SD WAN managed services market comes with the ability to scale the network on-demand, business agility to adjust to market dynamics, ability to dynamically tailor the application needs and lower network connectivity service costs. These drivers allow the organization to use SD WAN managed services without hesitation as it increase the efficiency of the company by saving the capital, which was used before in the DIY model. This capital can be now used for making strategic decisions, which would lead to more efficiency and revenue growth.

The restraint for SD WAN managed services market are with the current OSS/BSS systems, which are inadequate. Also, other restraints for the SD WAN managed services market are integration with legacy infrastructure, standards being insufficient or incomplete, network operators not being strategically committed to the job, and funding constraints for deployment.

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Segmentation

The SD WAN managed services market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented into:

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1471

SD-WAN Edge

SD-WAN Controller

Service Orchestrator

SD-WAN Gateway

Subscriber Web Portal

On the basis of organization size, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of verticals, the SD WAN managed services market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Others

SD WAN Managed Services Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global SD WAN managed services market identified across the value chain include Fujitsu, Silver Peak, Telstra, Versa Networks, Masergy, Verizon, VMware, Inc., Citrix, Cisco, and AT&T, among others.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1471

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com