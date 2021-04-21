Global Embedded Analytics Market Report – 2021 Key Players Analysis

Embedded Analytics market is projected to grow up to USD xx billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

The growth of the embedded analytics market is being driven by the growing adoption of advanced analytics capabilities in new and different applications. The rise of data-driven organisations, higher adoption of self-service analytics, and rising demand to integrate analytics into business applications are the major drivers of the embedded analytics market. Due to the rising demand for embedded analytics software solutions across organisations, the services segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR. Education and training services in the professional services segment are expected to see the most demand. During the forecast period, the embedded analytics market in APAC is expected to expand at the fastest pace. The increasing amount of business data and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across various industries in this region are driving this growth. APAC is home to nearly half of the world’s internet users, presenting a threat to e-Commerce firms operating in the region’s conventional business models and BI technologies. Embedded analytics technology is being adopted by businesses to quickly delve into the massive amounts of data generated and gain faster business insights. The increased adoption of embedded analytics by various companies is largely due to globalisation and the development of the economy in this region.

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Key market players include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software Inc, BIRST,Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microstrategy Incorporated, Sisense, Tibco Software, Qliktech International Ab, Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

The Embedded Analytics Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Software

Services

Professional services

Consulting services

Support and maintenance

Education and training

Managed services

By Business Function

Information Technology

Marketing and Sales

Finance

Production

Human Resources

others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

