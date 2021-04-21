Global Embedded Analytics Market Report – 2021 Key Players Analysis

Embedded Analytics market is projected to grow up to USD xx billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
The growth of the embedded analytics market is being driven by the growing adoption of advanced analytics capabilities in new and different applications. The rise of data-driven organisations, higher adoption of self-service analytics, and rising demand to integrate analytics into business applications are the major drivers of the embedded analytics market. Due to the rising demand for embedded analytics software solutions across organisations, the services segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR. Education and training services in the professional services segment are expected to see the most demand. During the forecast period, the embedded analytics market in APAC is expected to expand at the fastest pace. The increasing amount of business data and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across various industries in this region are driving this growth. APAC is home to nearly half of the world’s internet users, presenting a threat to e-Commerce firms operating in the region’s conventional business models and BI technologies. Embedded analytics technology is being adopted by businesses to quickly delve into the massive amounts of data generated and gain faster business insights. The increased adoption of embedded analytics by various companies is largely due to globalisation and the development of the economy in this region.
The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.
Key market players include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software Inc, BIRST,Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microstrategy Incorporated, Sisense, Tibco Software, Qliktech International Ab, Yellowfin International Pty Ltd
The Embedded Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Software
- Services
- Professional services
- Consulting services
- Support and maintenance
- Education and training
- Managed services
By Business Function
- Information Technology
- Marketing and Sales
- Finance
- Production
- Human Resources
- others
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Energy and Utilities
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Defense
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
