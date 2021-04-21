Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2027

The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Lithium-ion Battery Recycling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

American Manganese Inc. Ecobat Technologies Ltd. Fortum Gem Co., Ltd International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC Li-Cycle Corp. Neometals Ltd Retriev Technologies Inc. Recupyl TES (Singapore) PTE Ltd.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market was valued at US$ 403.8 million in 2019 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 1,392.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2020–2027.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Landscape Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Key Market Dynamics Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Global Market Analysis Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

