Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Growth with Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, Restraints, and Top 10 Key Players Profile and forecast to 2027 | Covestro AG, Mersen, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd

The report titled Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Battery Cooling Plate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Battery Cooling Plate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Covestro AG, Mersen, Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd, Modine Manufacturing, SANHUA Automotive, Bespoke Composite Panel, Columbia-Staver Limited, Valeo, ESTRA Automotive, Priatherm, Yinlun Co.,Ltd, Dana Limited, Kaweller Company, Shanghai Mahle Thermal System

Market Segmentation by Product: Direct Cooling

Indirect Cooling



Market Segmentation by Application: EV

HEV

PHEV



The Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Battery Cooling Plate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate

1.2 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Direct Cooling

1.2.3 Indirect Cooling

1.3 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 HEV

1.3.4 PHEV

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Covestro AG

7.1.1 Covestro AG Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro AG Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Covestro AG Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Covestro AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mersen

7.2.1 Mersen Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mersen Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mersen Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mersen Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mersen Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd

7.3.1 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nippon Light Metal Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Modine Manufacturing

7.4.1 Modine Manufacturing Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Modine Manufacturing Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Modine Manufacturing Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Modine Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Modine Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SANHUA Automotive

7.5.1 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.5.2 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SANHUA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SANHUA Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SANHUA Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bespoke Composite Panel

7.6.1 Bespoke Composite Panel Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bespoke Composite Panel Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bespoke Composite Panel Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Bespoke Composite Panel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bespoke Composite Panel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Columbia-Staver Limited

7.7.1 Columbia-Staver Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Columbia-Staver Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Columbia-Staver Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Columbia-Staver Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Columbia-Staver Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Valeo

7.8.1 Valeo Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.8.2 Valeo Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Valeo Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Valeo Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ESTRA Automotive

7.9.1 ESTRA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.9.2 ESTRA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ESTRA Automotive Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ESTRA Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ESTRA Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Priatherm

7.10.1 Priatherm Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Priatherm Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Priatherm Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Priatherm Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Priatherm Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Yinlun Co.,Ltd

7.11.1 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Yinlun Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Dana Limited

7.12.1 Dana Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dana Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Dana Limited Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Dana Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Dana Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kaweller Company

7.13.1 Kaweller Company Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kaweller Company Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kaweller Company Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kaweller Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kaweller Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System

7.14.1 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai Mahle Thermal System Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate

8.4 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive Battery Cooling Plate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Battery Cooling Plate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

