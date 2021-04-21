Wireless Fire Detection Market – Latest Innovations Drivers Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Challenges By 2027

Wireless Fire Detection Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Wireless Fire Detection market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Wireless fire detection can be defined as the system that ensures reliable transmission of data compared to the conventional system. These systems are highly suitable for new buildings or renovation, where cable channels are plant during the construction phase. Wireless fire detection system offers several benefits such as low maintenance cost, highly economical, flexibility and many more. Apart from this, wireless fire detection systems include a remote key fob that is used for triggering the panic button. These systems communicate wirelessly using cellular technology, so that users can activate the functions of system using a mobile device. The system is mostly installed in the commercial buildings, factory floors and offices.

Fire disaster is one of the threats that destroy the lives and property. Wireless fire detection system detects fire at early stage so that people or lives are safe from the fire by escaping from the places, or by the fire being extinguished. It has been observed that wireless technology has become an important part of modern life and wireless fire detection systems has several advantages over the traditional wired systems such as these system runs on batteries and is not connected to an electrical power source, which means that this system can work without any disruptions even in the case of any power outage.

Global wireless fire detection market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Wireless Fire Detection Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global wireless fire detection market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, installation type, system type, application and vertical.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into sensors/detectors, call points, fire alarm panels and modules, input/output modules and others. In November 2013, Bosch had announced the launch of UGM 2040 fire panel which is EN54 certified and which has many feature like touchscreen and can be used for the complex fire alarm systems. It would have helped the company in getting more customers as the panel is technologically upgraded and it serves as a common communication system.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. In August 2018, Napco Security has announced the launch of Napco FireLink 8-32 Zone FACP with Built-in LTE Cellular Communicator which would help in connecting the fire alarm systems. It would be beneficial for the company as the product is custom programmable &/or expandable up to 32 points using any combination of conventional, addressable and wireless devices and is NFPA 72/UL certified which would give the assurance of the quality to the customers.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, and others. In August 2016, Wagner Group has announced the launch of fire protection solution for the railways named as InnoTrans. It is used for protecting the passengers and also for protecting the infrastructure, such as train stations, tunnels, and others. This would help the company in getting more projects which are complex like railways network.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into fully wireless systems and hybrid systems. In October 2016, Sterling Safety has announced the launch of Weatherproof & Protective Call Point Housings and 240V Relay Module, which would increase their product portfolio for the fire protection solutions and would give customers the choices of selecting the right solution for the right application.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In August 2017, DEF announced the launch of the Fire Eye which is a smart video used for fire detection and provides the image analysis for the fire accidents. This would be beneficial for the company as the product can be used for the complex sites and more customers would prefer for its technical properties as it is suitable for all the environmental conditions.



Wireless Fire Detection Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Wireless Fire Detection Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Wireless Fire Detection Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market Ems Security Group Ltd, Electro Detectors Ltd, Sterling Safety Systems, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Wagner Group Gmbh, Hochiki Corporation, Halma Plc., Apollo Fire Detectors Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, EUROFYRE LTD., Detectomat Gmbh, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Johnson Controls, Napco Security technologies, Inc., Def Nederland, Zeta Alarm ltd, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, Attentis, Vigilys, Inc and others.

Product Launch

In December 2018, Johnson Electric has announced the launch of UL certified antifreeze solution for wet pipe fire sprinklers named as TYCO LFP, which would ensure fast and effective flow in water-based fire suppression systems and help in protecting the pipes against damage from freezing in temperatures as low as -10ºF. It would be beneficial for the company as it is the first antifreeze solution which is UL certified as it would ensure quality to the customers for its use.

In August 2018, Napco Security has announced the launch of Napco FireLink 8-32 Zone FACP with Built-in LTE Cellular Communicator which would help in connecting the fire alarm systems. It would be beneficial for the company as the product is custom programmable &/or expandable up to 32 points using any combination of conventional, addressable and wireless devices and is NFPA 72/UL certified which would give assurance of the quality to the customers

In November 2016, EMS updated the product demonstration facility to give real like product demonstration at the product demonstration facility. Customer will be able to have the real product experience of the EMS wireless and hybrid products. Customers will be able to access the product base depending on its usage

The Wireless Fire Detection Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Wireless Fire Detection Market

Categorization of the Wireless Fire Detection Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Wireless Fire Detection Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Wireless Fire Detection Market players

