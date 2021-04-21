Volumetric Video Market Status and Outlook 2020-2027: Shared in a Latest Research available at DBMR Research

Volumetric Video Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Volumetric Video market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Volumetric video is the process which captures the object irrespective whether it’s a 2D or 3D object whether it’s a static or a moving object, it can also be a location. For moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques and for static, it is done using imaging. Imaging of 2D or a 3D object is done by using In-depth sensors, which can be directly placed at the body of the object or it can be scanned through using 360 degree cameras. Mesh based and point based scanning is widely used for detailed 3D images, particularly in video games in order to provide a real time imaging to the character. Adding to it, in-depth sensors and 360 degree camera view are processed in a computing engine for implementation of AR or VR or other client based applications, namely sports, entertainment and others.

Global volumetric video market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Volumetric Video Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global volumetric video market is segmented into two notable segments which are volumetric capture and application.

On the basis of volumetric capture, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is sub segmented into processing unit and camera unit. In 2019, hardware segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2015, NASA announced that it will use holographic projections from Microsoft’s HoloLens to explore Mars. It helps the scientist to just wear the HoloLens and walk on the surface of mars in form of hologram projection. HoloLens takes the direct feed of volumetric video capture from rover present on the mars and it projects the holographic image using HoloLens which is just like walking on the surface of mars.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into signage and advertisement, sports events and entertainment, medical, education and training, and others. In 2015, Ralph Lauren used holographic projection of women models walking at the water surface. Fashion show happened in Central park Cherry Hill, New York. In which holographic models walked at the surface of the lake. It used volumetric capture of the models and projected it over the lake.



Volumetric Video Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Volumetric Video Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Volumetric Video Market Includes:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Microsoft, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd, 8i Limited, LightSpace Technologies, Facebook, Google, The Coretec Group Inc, Voxon Photonics, Jaunt, Inc, Omnivor, Inc, Hammerhead, Unity Technologies, HypeVR Technology, OTOY Inc., Stereolabs and others.

Recent Projects

In August 2017, Australian company Euclideon has presented a holographic model for sale, it is a multi-user table in which users will be able to interact with the data. It will be useful for the companies which have teams at remote locations and will be able to work across the same dataset.

In May 2018, Canada based company TeleHumans 2 has developed a 3D based system which is able to project a full 360 degree view of a human without using smart mirrors or smart lens. Image is projected on the telepod which shows a 360 degree view of the object. It will improve the market of the volumetric video coverage.

The Volumetric Video Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Volumetric Video Market

Categorization of the Volumetric Video Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Volumetric Video Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Volumetric Video Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

