Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market 2021: Competitor Landscape, Top Key Players, Growth, Segments, Business Trends till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is characterized by high foaming ability, producing a stable, rich, and velvety lather that does not dehydrate the skin. This makes it an ideal solution for addition to water-free products as well as hair care, bath, and skin care products. Sodium cocoyl isethionate is a high-performance surfactant, which is equally effective in soft and hard water, is a popular choice for addition to liquid shampoos, bar shampoos, liquid soaps, bar soaps, bath bombs, and shower gels. It is a lightly-scented and conditioning cleansing agent which is gentle enough for use on the delicate skin of babies, making it an ideal surfactant for makeup as well as personal care products and natural toiletries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The sodium cocoyl isethionate market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a surging demand of personal care and cosmetic products such as lotions and creams, detergent bar, and cleansing bars. Rising awareness of health and hygiene among people is the major factor propelling the market growth in the recent years. Moreover, growing R&D by chemical manufacturers to develop mild anionic surfactants, with low skin irritancy is projected to provide tremendous market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, high production cost and availability of raw material are projected to hamper the overall growth of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sodium cocoyl isethionate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the sodium cocoyl isethionate market is segmented into pellets/flakes, powders, and granules. Based on application the sodium cocoyl isethionate market is segmented into hair care, skin care, oral care. Baby care products and others. The hair care segment is divided into shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling products and the skin care segment is divided into shower gels, soaps & cleansers, shaving foams, and others. Likewise the oralcare segment is subsegmented into toothpastes and mouthwash and the baby care segment is segmented into cleansing bars and baby wipes.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The sodium cocoyl isethionate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sodium cocoyl isethionate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sodium cocoyl isethionate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from sodium cocoyl isethionate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for sodium cocoyl isethionate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant International Ltd.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd.,

Innospec Inc.

JEEN International Corporation

KIYU New Material Co. Ltd

Millchem-Akott

Taiwan NJC Corporation

