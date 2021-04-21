Grease Additives Market 2021: Top Leaders, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Share, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Grease is a form of semi-solid lubricant that mainly comprises of soap blended with vegetable oil or minerals. Even, soft solid or high viscosity liquid material are also described as lubricant. Greases are applied to mechanisms that can be lubricated and where the lubricating oil would fail to stay in a fixed position. They also act as sealants to prevent the ingress of incompressible materials and water. As grease lubricants have high viscosity they have greater frictional characteristics.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in the usage of additives in base oil blending for longer service & performance drives the growth of grease additives market. Besides this, the ability of grease additives to enhance the viscosity of oils and act as antioxidants also drives market growth. However, the limited life and limited cooling ability of grease additives restricts the market growth. Huge investments in R&D for the development of superior products is expected to boost the demand for grease additives in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Grease Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the grease additives market with detailed market segmentation by functionality, type and end user industry and geography. The global grease additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading grease additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global grease additives market is segmented on the basis of functionality, type and end user industry. On the basis of functionality, the grease additives market is segmented into oxidation inhibitors, pressure additives, temperature additives, anti-wear agents, metal deactivators, and other additives. As per type the market is broken into soap based and non-soap based. The market as per end user industry is bifurcated into automotive, aerospace, food, marine, machine working, mining, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global grease additives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The grease additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the grease additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the grease additives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the grease additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from grease additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for grease additives market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the grease additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the grease additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Afton Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

Rhein Chemie Corporation

Shamrock

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tianhe Chemicals Group

Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC

