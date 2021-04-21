Japan Household Appliance Market | AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. (LG), Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Allied market research offers a latest published report on “Japan Household Appliance

2018-2025".

market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including

growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall

prospect of the market.

Japan household appliance market was valued at $20,279.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,979.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. The entertainment & information appliances is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the Japan household appliance market forecast period.

A detailed analysis into the market position of Japan Household Appliance Market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns

in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies,

industry News and Strategies has been included.

Allied market research has segmented the Japan Household Appliance Market report on the basis product, distribution channel and Region

The Japan household appliance market is segmented based on product and distribution channel. Depending on product, the Japan household appliance market is classified into refrigerator, air conditioner & heater, entertainment & information appliances, washing machine, dish washer, wall oven, microwave, cooking appliances, coffee machine, blender, juicer, canister, deep cleaners, other vacuum cleaners, steam mop, and other appliances. Base on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket, specialty store, manufacturer store, e-commerce company and others.

Key findings of the Japan Household Appliance Market:-

By product type, the refrigerator segment of Japan household appliances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the washing machine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the cooking appliances segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By product type, the wall oven segment is expected to, grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

By distribution channel, the specialty store real segment is expected to lead the Japan household appliance market at a CAGR of 3.7%

