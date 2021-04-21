Wi-Fi Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2027

The global Wi-Fi Market is expected to reach USD 26 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the Wi-Fi market is driven by an escalating increase in the demand for mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, etc. has led to an increase in the implementation of IoT and BYOD trend across the organization, thereby making the organizations look up ways to set up smart infrastructure to improve their workforce efficiency and continuous increase in workflow. The study offers readers all the crucial statistical data to help them gain maximum returns on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.
The comprehensive analysis of the Wi-Fi market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Wi-Fi market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Wi-Fi industry.
The Wi-Fi research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Juniper Networks (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Panasonic (Japan), Netgear (US), Aerohive Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprises (France), and Riverbed Technologies (US).
Segmentation Analysis
The global Wi-Fi market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Wi-Fi market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Wi-Fi industry throughout the forecast period.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- Solutions
- Solutions, by Type
- Access Points
- WLAN Controllers
- Wireless Hotspots Gateways
- Others
- Access Points
- Solutions, by Type
- Services
- Services, by Type
- Network Planning and Design
- Installation and support
- Survey and Analysis
- Services, by Type
Density Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- High-Density Wi-Fi
- Enterprise Class Wi-Fi
End-Use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- Education
- Transportation
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Sports and Leisure
- Others
Wi-Fi market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Wi-Fi Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Wi-Fi Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Wi-Fi market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Wi-Fi industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Wi-Fi industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Wi-Fi industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Wi-Fi market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
About Reports and Data
