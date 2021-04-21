Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 950 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high demand for mobile value added services, thereby driving the market growth. Efforts made by the government for inclusive growth of people especially in rural areas, a rise in disposable income, a rapid increase in the number of internet users, and race among the telecom operators and handset manufacturers to gain a competitive edge are other factors that are expected to drive the market for mobile value added services.
The comprehensive analysis of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives.
The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Google (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Apple (US), Vodafone Group (UK), NowSMS (UK), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Onmobile (India), Opencode Systems (Bulgaria), and Mozat (Singapore).
Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Analysis

The global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry throughout the forecast period.
- Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
-
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- GPS Services
- Mobile Email & Instant Messaging
- Mobile Money
- Mobile Advertising
- Others
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- Individuals
- Enterprises
Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry till 2027.
