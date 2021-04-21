Data Protection Market is Rising with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies IBM, Mcafee, Netapp, Market

Global Data Protection Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2020-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Protection Market. Data protection is the process of securely saving important information from corruption, hacking, and loss. Continues improvement in data and storage of data safely is the main task also securing information from cyber-attack, boosting the demand for the data protection market. Growing the number of enterprises rising demand for data protection market for securing their data safely. Additionally Rising IT and telecom sector, education, BFSI lead to the growth of the data protection market. Global Data Protection Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the forthcoming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Acronis

2. CA Technologies

3. HPE

4. IBM

5. Mcafee

6. Netapp

7. Oracle

8. Quest Software

9. Symantec

10. Veeam

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in- depth analysis of market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global data protection market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as government and defense, healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Data Protection Market Landscape

5. Data Protection Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Data Protection Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Data Protection Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Data Protection Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Data Protection Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Data Protection Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix