Why are PTFE Stain Resistant Coatings Most Sought-after?

The global stain resistant coatings market is projected to witness impressive growth, while recovering at quite a rapid pace from the temporary setbacks suffered in 2020. Despite sluggish growth during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, the architectural and textile sectors are in the recovery phase, and creating new scope for stain resistant coatings manufacturers.

The latest report by Fact.MR predicts the progressive growth of key end-use industries of stain resistant coatings through 2031. The detailed analysis also incorporates the latest trends and shifted patterns of demand-supply due to the aftereffects of the pandemic.

According to the report, environmental concerns over fluoropolymers in the architecture and textiles industry will be key driving factors boosting the sales of non-fluoropolymer-based stain resistant coatings, while industrial players in the countries such as China, Germany, and the United States, to name a few, will exhibit heightened activities in this field.

With initiation of vaccination drives, stakeholders are optimistic in leveraging new opportunities, mostly in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe. Overall outlook will remain positive with the gradual recovery of the end-use industries, with the market projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 7% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

Water-based stain resistant coatings to exhibit fastest growth

Rise in demand for PTFE stain resistant coatings to be witnessed

Surge in demand from architectural industry to fuel sales

China to lead in the world’s largest market for stain resistant coatings – Asia Pacific

Germany to remain at the forefront of Europe

The United States to maintain its lead in North America

The United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, France, Italy, and a few other countries to maintain positive market outlooks

“With high requirement from the architecture and textiles industry, manufacturers are focusing on developing a wide variety of PTFE, ETFE, and PVDF stain resistant coatings in order to increase their sales footprint, which, in turn, is making the competition even fiercer in this industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rapid Traction of Architectural Coatings to Fuel Sales

The architecture industry has huge requirement for waterproof coatings, which are resistant to stains, abrasion, atmospheric dust, and UV fading. As a result, demand for stain resistant coatings from this sector is gaining momentum gradually.

Though the global architectural industry declined temporarily during 2020, it’s getting back to its feet steadily, and is projected to witness significant growth in the near future, which will pave new paths for players in the stain resistant coatings market place.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global stain resistant coatings market is highly competitive in nature. In order to sail through the fierce competition, key market players are focusing on the quality of their products while launching products more frequently.

For instance,

3M Company launched its new extensive range of products such as 3M™ Stain Resistant Additive and Sealer SRA-451, 3M™ Stain Resistant Additive and Sealer SRC-220, and others during the last 5 years.

Akzo Nobel N.V. launched its new Scuff Resistant Delux EasyCare+ in 2020.

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the global stain resistant coatings market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of technology (solvent-based, water-based, and other technologies), chemistry

(siloxane copolymers, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other chemistries), and application (architectural coatings, textile softeners & repellents, cookware & bakeware, transportation, and other applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

