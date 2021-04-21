Which are the most lucrative markets for release coatings?

Global release coating sales are projected to witness promising growth as most of the basic application segments hold potential to expand further. Demand from labels & tapes, hygiene, and other sectors is following an upward curve.

Due to their low surface tension, less roughness, high flexibility, and unique processing advantages, silicone release coatings are highly sought-after across geographies.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5586

While the industrial sector got battered by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020, it’s on its way to recovery, and expected to pave new paths for release coating manufacturers. As per the findings by Fact.MR’s study, recovery in the industrial sector will be a major driving factor for release coating sales in 2021.

With the commencement of vaccination and adoption of the ‘new normal’, players in the release coatings industry are optimistic of coming across new opportunities. According to Fact.MR, the global release coatings market is anticipated to expand at close to 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

Silicone material continues to be a top-selling category

High requirement from tapes & labels and hygiene products to fuel sales

China to remain at the forefront of the world’s largest release coatings market – Asia Pacific

The United States to emerge dominant in North America for release coatings

Germany to take the spotlight in Europe regarding sales of release coatings

The United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Canada, to emerge lucrative for stakeholders in the release coatings industry

“Rise in demand for silicone release coatings coupled with manufacturers targeting key applications such as tapes and labels, hygiene products, and medical devices is set to raise the market value of release coatings over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5586

Advancements in Medical Sector Remain Key to Market Growth

With advancements in the medical sector and growing investments by key players, sales of release coatings are expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. As stated in a report titled “Medical Technology Spotlight- The Medical Technology Industry in the United States”, published by the Select USA, the United States is the largest medical device market in the world with an estimated value of US$ 156 billion, which is 40% of the global devices market as in 2017. As per the report, the U.S. medical devices industry is expected to grow to US$ 208 billion by 2023. Though manufacturing units suffered a temporary setback due to the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the sector holds high potential to exhibit impressive growth. These figures give a glimpse of the growing opportunities for release coating suppliers across the globe.

Increasing Requirement from Hygiene Sector Fuelling Sales of Release Coatings

Release coatings are extensively used in a wide variety of hygiene and personal care products. For instance,

Smooth and easy release force of release coatings guarantees noiseless manipulation of sanitary napkins

Excellent anchorage of release coatings for machine-finished craft paper or non-wovens makes them highly efficient in hygiene products

As a result, surge in demand from the hygiene sector is driving sales of release coatings. According to a report titled “Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Overview”, published by the Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, valued at EUR 79.8 billion at retail sales price in 2019, the European cosmetics, hygiene, and personal care industry is largest in the world. As stated in the report, it is estimated that this industry brings at least EUR 29 billion in added value to the European economy annually.

Who is Winning in this Space?

As the global release coatings market is swelling constantly, key players are experiencing fierce competition. In order to sustain their positions, key market players are frequently launching a wider variety of products. For instance,

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. launched its new range of products such as SilForce* SL6162 Release Coating, SilForce* SL6062 Release Coating, and others, during the last 5 years.

Omnova Soluions, Inc. has recently been acquired by Synthomer Plc. in order to increase sales footprint, while the combined organization creates a US$ 2.8 billion global enterprise with a broad array of specialty products and services.

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the global release coatings market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (tapes & labels, hygiene, industrial, medical, and other applications) and material (silicone and non-silicone), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5586/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583