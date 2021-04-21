Roofing Systems Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2026

The global Roofing Systems market report assesses the Roofing Systems industry in the global market with regards to the industry trends, industry growth, size, share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, cost analysis, market size in terms of value or volume, extensive profiling of the companies, competitive landscape, product portfolio, and other key elements during forecast period. The study also provides deeper insights into the market with regards to the scope and application of the market to impart a better understanding of the market.

Furthermore, the report covers various important aspects of the industry such current and emerging trends, updated outlines, growth factors, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, regulatory framework and government policies, macro and micro economic factors, and other factors that enable to draw projections for the estimated market growth in the forecast period.

Berkshire Hathway, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Bridgestone Americas, FiberTite (Seaman Corporation), CertainTeed (Saint Gobain), Owens Corning, GAF Materials Corporation, IKO Industries, and Sika Group, among others.

Among the materials, the asphalt accounts for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018. Asphalt road surfaces grant several benefits, including a reduction in noise pollution, cost efficiency, and comfort. Using asphalt materials in road maintenance and construction can improve the benefits for all road users and the environment.

The shingles and plates account for the largest market share of ~44% in the year 2018. The tiles are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the construction sector.

The governments, global construction companies, and local players are rapidly adopting technologically-advanced systems to address the vast requirements, accelerating the Asia Pacific construction equipment market expansion.

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is also attributed to favorable government investments in the residential and commercial application sectors, which provides appropriate funds to the manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the Roofing Systems market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics to gain a robust footing in the market. The report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others and their impact on the global Roofing Systems market.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Shingles & plates

Tiles

Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

New constructions

Reform construction

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Asphalt

Clay

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. It studies production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export/import, trends and demands, revenue growth, market share, market size, and presence of key players in each region. The report includes a country-wise analysis of the market to offer better understanding of the regional and global market scenario.

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. Additionally, the report mentions in detail about the restraints and challenges that may affect market growth. The report also talks about growth factors and opportunities that contribute to the profit graph of the business landscape.

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Roofing Systems market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Roofing Systems market size

2.2 Latest Roofing Systems market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Roofing Systems market key players

3.2 Global Roofing Systems size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Roofing Systems market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

