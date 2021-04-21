Neurovascular Devices Market Value, Share, Size Global Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2027

Neurovascular Devices Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The Neurovascular Devices Market was valued at US$ 2,997.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,871.20 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of3.2%from 2020to 2027.

The List of Companies – Neurovascular Devices Market:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Acandis GmbH & Co. KG.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

phenox GMBH

Integer Holdings Corporation

Memry Corporation

Neurovascular devices are used in neurovascular diseases that possibly affects the network of blood vessels that surround the brain. This leads to incurable conditions such as strokes and aneurysms. Neurovascular devices are used to prevent stroke, aneurysm embolization, carotid stenosis and other symptoms. Neurovascular devices are also used for performing surgical procedures to treat aneurysms and other cranial blood flow problems.

The scope of the Neurovascular Devices market includes product, application, end user, and region. The market for Neurovascular Devices is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the Neurovascular Devices market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Neurovascular Devices Product -Based Insights:

Based on product, the Neurovascular Devices market is segmented intoneurothrombectomy devices, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices,cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems,and support devices.

In 2019, the support devices segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the growing Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), are few factors contributing toward the support devices market growth.

Type – Application:

The global neurovascular devices market by application segments was led by ischemic strokes segment. In 2019, the ischemic strokes segment held a largest market share of the neurovascular devices market, by application. The ischemic strokes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to rise in the aging population. Increase in the incidences of cardiovascular diseases is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the neurovascular devices market

End User -Based Insights:

Based on End User, the Neurovascular Devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialized Clinics. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% in the market during the forecast period.

Product launches and expansion strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwide as well as to meet the growing demand.

The market players operating in the Neurovascular Devices market adopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Neurovascular Devices Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Neurovascular Devices Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Neurovascular Devices Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Neurovascular Devices Market Landscape

Neurovascular Devices Market – Key Market Dynamics

Neurovascular Devices Market – Global Market Analysis

Neurovascular Devices Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Neurovascular Devices Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Neurovascular Devices Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Neurovascular Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Neurovascular Devices Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

