Data Virtualization Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Data Virtualization Market report published by Reports and Data offers a precise and detailed analysis of the market share and market size on a global and regional level. It covers extensive analysis of the revenue share, industry analysis, competitive analysis, sales network and distribution channel analysis, and regional segmentation of the market. The report also studies the value chain, recent product developments, and the emergence of lucrative growth opportunities in the market. It aims to provide accurate estimation and forecast for market growth and segmentation for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Oracle Corporation, Denodo Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Red Hat Software, Informatica, SAS, Cisco systems, Microsoft Corporation, Capsenta, and SAP SE, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on application, the standalone software application segment is estimated to account for 15.2% of the market share, showcasing a growth rate of 20.2% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to benefits offered by the software such as reduced data set governance complexity and high-performance transaction.

Mobile & web applications is set to register a CAGR of 20.4% through the forecast period. Integration of the technology in mobile and web applications offer quicker and actionable data access, along with the development of backend operations. The rapid proliferation of mobile & web applications is generating high demand for faster access to records, supporting segmental growth.

The Data Analytics & BI Tools segment accounted for 23.1% of the data virtualization market share 2018 and is estimated to witness a notable CAGR of 22.2% through 2026. The growing adoption of the virtualization tool for analytics & BI Tools applications in organizations to integrate all the sources of information and deliver big data solutions in order to reduce the record warehousing & storage will foster market revenue size.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment is expected to get a market share of 21.2% by 2026. These enterprises are extensively leveraging the technology for their business intelligence tools in order to deal with huge amounts of records every day.

On the basis of end-use, the banking & financial sector is likely to account for 22.5% of the market revenue share, delivering a CAGR of 22.1% through 2026.

The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market. The pandemic has adversely impacted the businesses and industries due to stringent government policies on social restrictions, transportation bans, and disruption in production and product supply chains. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the pandemic’s impact on the global market and offers key insights into ways to circumvent the negative effect of the pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

The global Data Virtualization market report covers a detailed analysis of the market segmentation to provide key insights into the scope of the market expansion. The global Data Virtualization market has been segregated on the basis of product types, applications, end-users, and key regions of the industry.

Type of Usage Layer Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Front-end

Back-end

Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Application of Logistics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile & Web Applications

Websites

Cloud-computing Applications

Standalone Software

UI & UX Development

Data Analytics & BI Tools

Search Engine Tools

End Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare Industries

Public Sectors

Banking & Financial Sectors

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing Industries

Transportation Sectors

Academics & Research

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional bifurcation of the Data Virtualization market report is a comprehensive segment that covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics and offers critical insights on import/export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, revenue share, market size, market share, industry analysis, production and consumption patterns, and the current and emerging trends of each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to confer a better understanding of the market.

The prominent geographical regions of the market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

The global Data Virtualization market report covers a comprehensive overview of the market’s competitive landscape, providing a detailed analysis of the company profile, product portfolio, market position, global network, revenue share, profit margins, technological and product advancements, and SWOT analysis of each player. The report also provides extensive insights into strategic business expansions such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, corporate deals, distribution partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Detailed overview of the Data Virtualization market in the forecast years

Accurate estimation through in-depth analysis of key market trends and features

Extensive regional analysis and insights regarding the regions projected to exhibit lucrative growth

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Study of the recent development and trends in the market

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Data Virtualization market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Data Virtualization market size

2.2 Latest Data Virtualization market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Data Virtualization market key players

3.2 Global Data Virtualization size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Data Virtualization market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…

