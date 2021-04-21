Cognitive Data Management Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

The global Cognitive Data Management market report assesses the Cognitive Data Management industry in the global market with regards to the industry trends, industry growth, size, share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, cost analysis, market size in terms of value or volume, extensive profiling of the companies, competitive landscape, product portfolio, and other key elements during forecast period. The study also provides deeper insights into the market with regards to the scope and application of the market to impart a better understanding of the market.

Furthermore, the report covers various important aspects of the industry such current and emerging trends, updated outlines, growth factors, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, regulatory framework and government policies, macro and micro economic factors, and other factors that enable to draw projections for the estimated market growth in the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Microsoft, Cognizant, Infosys, Oracle, Wipro, IBM, Saksoft, Attivio, Pingar, and Cogntivescale

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cognitive data management market held a market share of USD 0.57 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 15.2% during the forecast period.

In the context of Component, the Solutions segment yielded a higher revenue of USD 0.43 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 14.4% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the revenue generated by the segment is high demand and deployment of data migration and integration solutions in the functioning of different end-user industries.

In regards to Deployment type, the Cloud segment can be seen to dominate the market along with witnessing a higher growth rate during the forecast period. In the year 2018, it generated a higher revenue of USD 0.34 Billion with a faster CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Cloud segment is the result of high demand for this deployment type. The need for deployment through Cloud is primarily driven by its wide range of functionalities like multi-user support, easy accessibility, pay-per-use, and low maintenance costs, among others.

The competitive landscape of the Cognitive Data Management market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics to gain a robust footing in the market. The report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others and their impact on the global Cognitive Data Management market.

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Solutions Data Governance and Quality Data Migration and Integration Others

Services Integration services Consulting Maintenance and support



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Business function Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Legal and Finance

Operations, marketing, and sales

Human resource

End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom, Media and IT

Manufacturing

Government and Legal Services

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Behavioral recommendations

Speech recognition

Face detection

Fraud detection

Risk assessment

The report focuses on evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. It studies production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export/import, trends and demands, revenue growth, market share, market size, and presence of key players in each region. The report includes a country-wise analysis of the market to offer better understanding of the regional and global market scenario.

Regional Segmentation of the Market Include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. Additionally, the report mentions in detail about the restraints and challenges that may affect market growth. The report also talks about growth factors and opportunities that contribute to the profit graph of the business landscape.

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Cognitive Data Management market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cognitive Data Management market size

2.2 Latest Cognitive Data Management market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Cognitive Data Management market key players

3.2 Global Cognitive Data Management size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Cognitive Data Management market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…

