Glass Fiber Market expected to experience the strongest growth in 2027 | Goa Glass Fiber Ltd, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

The glass fiber market was valued at US$ 14,193.55 Mn in 2019 and is projected to be worth US$ 19,837.62 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Glass fibers possess excellent corrosion resistance, higher stiffness and strength, and high tensile strength along with high-temperature tolerance and durability. These fibers find their application in broad end-use industries such as automotive, construction, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, and others. However, competition from carbon fiber and mineral wool is the major restraint for the glass fiber market growth.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Johns Manville

Jushi Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Goa Glass Fiber Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc

Taiwan Glass Group

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Glass Fiber Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Glass Fiber Market have also been detailed in this report.

The Glass Fiber Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Glass Fiber Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Glass Fiber Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Glass Fiber Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Glass Fiber Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Glass Fiber Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Glass Fiber Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

