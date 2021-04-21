Multifactor Authentication Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2026

Multifactor authentication is a security system requiring more than one authentication technique from autonomous credentials classifications to check the identity of the user for a login or other transaction. Two or more independent credentials like password, security token, biometric and verification are combined in multifactor authentication.
Global multifactor authentication market is to register a healthy CAGR of 17.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging trend for bring your own device (BYOD) and increasing cyber-attacks.
With the wide ranging Multifactor Authentication market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global multifactor authentication market are Safran, Thales Group, NEC Corporation, 3M, Broadcom., FUJITSU, OneSpan Inc., HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., RSA Security LLC., SUPREMA., Crossmatch, Censornet, Duo, IDEMIA, ZKTECO CO., LTD.., Watchdata, SecurEnvoy Ltd, SecuGen Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd. among others.
Segmentation : Global Multifactor Authentication Market
By Model
Two-Factor Authentication
Smart Card With Pin
Smart Card With Biometric Technology
Biometric Technology With Pin
Two-Factor Biometric Technology
One Time Password With Pin
Multifactor With Three-Factor Authentication
Smart Card With Pin and Biometric Technology
Smart Card With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies
Pin With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies
Three-Factor Biometric Technology
Multifactor With Four-Factor Authentication
Multifactor With Five-Factor Authentication
Deployment
On-premises
On-cloud
By Application
Banking and Finance
Government
Travel and Immigration
Military and Defences
Commercial Security
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Others
Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In June 2019, Microsoft to require multi-factor authentication for Cloud Solution Providers. Cloud solution providers will have to use multi-factor authentication to assist businesses and handle their Office365 accounts. It will prevent the account from getting hacked or from any kind of cyber-attacks. This will help in the expansion of the product portfolio for the company.
- In June 2019, Boon Edam, for the Tourniket Revolving Door, launched Automated Resistance Class 3 Shield Doors. The update comprises automated and advanced burglar resistance class 3 shield doors as share of an operative safety package alternative. This enhancement in technology will help in growth of this company and the market.
Country Level Analysis
The Multifactor Authentication market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Multifactor Authentication market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Multifactor Authentication Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Multifactor Authentication market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Multifactor Authentication market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Multifactor Authentication market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
