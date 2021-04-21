Silicon Carbide Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 | ESD-SIC, ESK-SIC GmbH, Futong Industry Co. Limited, Electro Abrasives

The silicon carbide market was valued at US$ 712.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,810.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2027.



Silicon carbide, also known as carborundum, is a semiconductor material widely used in electronics and semiconductor industries. The physical hardness of silicon carbide makes it fit for use as an abrasive in processes such as honing, water jet cutting, grinding, and sand blasting. It is also used in the components of pumps used to drill and extract the oil in oilfield applications. Rising demand for silicon carbide in various application industries has led to an increase in the investments by manufacturers, governments, and research institutes in its production.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Fiven ASA

AGSCO Corp

Carborundum Universal Limited

ESD-SIC

ESK-SIC GmbH

Futong Industry Co. Limited

Electro Abrasives, LLC

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Silicon Carbide Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Silicon Carbide Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Silicon Carbide Market position. The Silicon Carbide Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

*If you need specific information, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization

