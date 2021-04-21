Manufacturing Execution System Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2028 Top Key Players Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation

The manufacturing execution system market was valued at US$ 11870.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 26090.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.



At present, enterprises worldwide are giving equal importance to manufacturing execution system projects as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM). Since enterprises are now recognizing the manufacturing competency as a key competitor differentiator, they have started adopting MES at a greater priority. Further, a number of enterprises consider quality as an essential factor in the manufacturing systems strategy. Thus, they are looking for the advantages of integrating quality compared to keeping quality as a distinct system and process. Such factors are expected to boost the adoption of manufacturing execution system.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Manufacturing Execution System Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Manufacturing Execution System Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Manufacturing Execution System Market position. The Manufacturing Execution System Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Manufacturing Execution System Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Manufacturing Execution System Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Manufacturing Execution System Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Manufacturing Execution System Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Manufacturing Execution System Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Execution System Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

