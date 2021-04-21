Tooth Positioners Market Trend, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2028 | TP Orthodontics, Align Orthodontics, Dockstader Orthodontic

The tooth positioners market was valued at US$ 1,901.91 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,855.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021–2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and rising prevalence of dental problems. However, inconvenience caused by tooth positioners hinders hinders the growth of the market. Tooth positioners are well-known orthodontic appliances formed as produced as an arch-shaped body of a resilient material fitting within a patient’s mouth between the upper and lower arches. They are used to control settling and to minimize or eliminate relapse of the teeth after an orthodontic treatment .

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Align Orthodontics

Dockstader Orthodontic Lab, Inc.

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

3M

DENTSPLY Sirona

G&H Orthodontics

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Tooth Positioners Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Tooth Positioners Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Tooth Positioners Market position. The Tooth Positioners Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Tooth Positioners Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Tooth Positioners Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Tooth Positioners Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Tooth Positioners Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Tooth Positioners Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Tooth Positioners Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

