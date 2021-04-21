Smart Baby Monitor Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 | Vtech, Motorola Mobility LLC, Summer Infant, Angelcare, Owlet Baby Care

The smart baby monitor market is expected to grow from US$ 989.38 in 2020 to US$ 1,815.31 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing number of working parents worldwide is boosting the growth of the smart baby monitor market globally. The growing number of nuclear families and working parents worldwide is boosting the adoption of smart baby monitoring devices. The working parents are robustly looking for nannies or daycare centers to take care of their children when they are not home. The increasing concerns associated with child safety are also encouraging them to purchase smart baby monitoring devices.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Vtech

Motorola Mobility LLC

Summer Infant

Angelcare

Owlet Baby Care

Nanit

Babysense?Hisense)

Philips

Dorel Industries

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Smart Baby Monitor Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Smart Baby Monitor Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Smart Baby Monitor Market position. The Smart Baby Monitor Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Smart Baby Monitor Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Smart Baby Monitor Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Smart Baby Monitor Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Baby Monitor Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Smart Baby Monitor Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Smart Baby Monitor Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

