Steel Grating Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 | Grating Pacific, Interstate Gratings, Kraty Mostostal Kraków SP. Z O.O., Lichtgitter GmbH

The steel grating market was valued at US$ 77,486.52 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 138,699.88 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A substantial load-bearing capacity of steel gratings makes them suitable for flooring applications. The wide range of steel grating applications include manhole covers, stair treads, handrails, platforms, drainage covers, trench covers, and walkways. Rapid industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Japan, and growing spending on infrastructure development by governments provide lucrative growth opportunities to the steel grating market players.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Alabama Metal Industries Corporation

Grating Pacific

Interstate Gratings

Kraty Mostostal Kraków SP. Z O.O.

Lichtgitter GmbH

Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Ltd

Polimex-Mostostal SA

Gebrüder MEISER GmbH

