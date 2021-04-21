Market Analysis Techniques, Best Market Research Company, Data Analysis in Qualitative Research

The Architecture

We simplify huge data for our clients using a 3-tier approach which makes the data simple to understand, crisper and more useful.

Our team is well versed in building dashboards using Tableau, Power BI, Excel, R and Python.

Tier 1: Discover Patterns

The stored data is organized on the basis of relevant criteria and simplified to find the hidden patterns/trends or facts that describe it.

Tier 2: Logical Explanation

The data is further dissected to find out the logical explanation for what occurred and why it occurred, thus generating useful business insights.

Tier 3: Predictions

The insights generated thus far are then utilized for predictive modelling, anticipating the consumer actions based on different business decisions.