Social Media Security Market Size, Sales, Revenue 2021 | Movements by Development Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Social Media Security Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2026.

Global Social Media Security Market Analysis – 2020-2025

Social media security is referred to as the process of analysis of dynamic social media data to protect business threats and secure from any other type of cyber threat and cybercrimes. The global social media security market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Factors such as rising utilization of social media apps amongst individuals around the globe, the launch of several new social media apps that can access personal data of a user and the rising concern for threats and attacks on social media applications are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global social media security market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Additionally, increasing concern for cybercrimes and cyber thefts around the world which is increasing consistently owing to the dynamic landscape of apps and technological advances that are prone to such threats at any point of time is raising the need amongst businesses around the world to increasingly adopt social media security services so as to protect the user information collected by them used for greater consumer experiences, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global social media security market.

The global social media security market consists of various segments that are segmented by type, application, and region. The application segment is further sub-divided into small & medium enterprises or SMEs and large enterprises or Les. Out of these, large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and cross a value of around USD 2600 million by the end of 2025. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to attain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 1500 million during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global social media security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific, which had accounted for around 16% market share in the year 2018, is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 500 million by the end of 2025. The market in the region is also further anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 300 million during the forecast period.

Leading Companies:

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global social media security market are Proofpoint, Inc., ZeroFOX, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro, Micro Focus, Broadcom Inc., RiskIQ, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Digital Shadows Ltd., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

