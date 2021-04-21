Motorcycle Connectors Market by Type (Sealed and Non-Sealed), by Application (Commuter Motorcycle and Premium Motorcycle) and by Propulsion (Petrol, Electric, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Motorcycle Connectors Market – 2027

With rise in middle class population across the globe, the demand for affordable mean of transport like motorcycles and scooters has proliferated in recent years. The motorcycle connectors are specifically designed for use in electrical systems. Automotive sector has undergone massive transformation in recent years and modern systems are extensively wired and controlled by a microprocessor. This, in turn, has increased the demand for high-quality and reliable wiring and connectors. Moreover, motorcycle connectors are used to connect or disconnect prefabricated parts or devices to the given wiring harness. When a male terminal of connector is connected with female terminal of connector, the electrical connection is established.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9993

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Application, Propulsion Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered TE Connectivity, Yazaki, Delphi Automotive, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Hirose Electric, Hu Lane Associates, Korea Electric Terminal, Molex, Rosenberger

Request for Customization of This Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9993

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The impact of coronavirus on motorcycle manufacture and supply of components is already being witnessed by the industry with mandatory lockdown imposed by government.

Additionally, liquidity crisis and revenue generation are major challenge for motorcycle and component industry.

Moreover, diverted supply chain has heavily impacted motorcycle connector market.

The impacts of COVID-19 are likely to be felt majorly on public transport due to fear in people and social distancing norms.

This, in turn, would increase the sales of personal mobility and motorcycle would be preferred choice amongst them due to its convenience.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The growing adoption of electronic component is predominantly driving the motorcycle connectors market. Besides, rising sales and production of motorcycles is fueling the motorcycle connectors market. Additionally, growing safety needs from consumers in motorcycle is propelling market of motorcycle connectors. Moreover, increasing demand for luxury segment motorcycle is fostering the motorcycle connectors market growth. However, rising labor cost in low-cost manufacturing countriesis hindering the market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities is proliferating the market growth.

The motorcycle connectors market trends are as follows:

Internet-based apps to drive the market growth

The internet-based apps have gained a significant momentum in the past few years. The service options like self-riding bikes and ridesharing bikes are anticipated to grow the motorcycle segment. Besides, food delivery apps are majorly procuring motorcycles for delivering food. The motorcycles offer inexpensive way of traveling and hence it offers benefits to consumers as well as businesses. Moreover, various organizations are investing heavily to enter into internet-based bike landscape. In 2019, Ola company announced to target 1 million bike partners to create opportunities across micro-mobility platforms and food delivery segments. Besides, in 2020, Ola acquired an Amsterdam-based electric scooter startup as the Indian firm looks to locally produce and launch its own line of two wheelers as soon.

Government mandate to bolster the market

The integration of electronics system has proliferated in motorcycle. With increasing electrification, the need for connectors has increased. Besides, the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) and rising adoption of LCD screen is increasing the demand for connectors. Moreover, the governments are mandating the use of safety features like ABS. For instance, from April 2019, all four-wheelers and two-wheelers manufactured in the India had mandate to fit ABS. Besides, government norms the BSVI norms can only be met with the use of fuel injector.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Sealed

Non-sealed Application Commuter motorcycle

Premium motorcycle Propulsion Petrol

Electric

Other

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9993

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the motorcycle connectors industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed motorcycle connectors market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the motorcycle connectors market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the Motorcycle Connectorsmarket?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com