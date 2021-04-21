Fleet Management Market Share 2021 | Explosive Factors of Revenue by Manufacturing Size, Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Fleet Management Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Highlights of This Report:

The global fleet management market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025.

Global Fleet Management Market Analysis – 2020-2025

The integration of hardware, software, and communication technologies together forms the fleet management system. The platform is used to control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles efficiently by a fleet operator so as to increase the overall operational efficiency. The technology is also used for increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles by efficient fuel management solutions, coupled with other factors such as monitoring driver’s activity, and capturing tracking information of vehicles.

The global fleet management market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025. Factors such as the rising need of fleet operators to decrease their operational costs and increase efficiency so as to gain a competitive advantage, coupled with the stringent norms such as the electronic logging device or ELD mandate for tracking a driver’s total working hours to comply with the labor regulations and the growing commercial fleet around the world are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global fleet management market.

Additionally, the ability of fleet management systems to be customized depending upon the requirement of the fleet owner, which has raised greater adoption of fleet management systems amongst businesses worldwide along with the trends of the fleet operators who are opting for advanced technologies including telematics that are related to big data, artificial intelligence and others are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global fleet management market.

The global fleet management market consists of various segments that are segmented by function and by region. The function segment is further sub-divided into operational fleet monitoring and management, vehicle dispatch, asset tracking, security & safety management, driver scheduling, and condition-based maintenance. Out of these, the operational fleet monitoring and management segment are anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising need of fleet owners to decrease their operational expenditure and track their fleets properly.

Based on the region, the global fleet management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is primarily driven by nations such as China, Japan, the Philippines, and India, as the majority of the nations are dependent on road transport and have a large road network connectivity for the transportation of goods.

Leading Companies:

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global fleet management market are Webfleet Solutions B.V., Geotab Inc., Verizon, Omnitracs, Trimble Inc., Alphabet (GB) Limited, Telenav, Inc., Arvento Mobile Tracking and Fleet Management Systems, Teletrac Navman US Ltd. and Emkay.

