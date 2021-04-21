IoT Operating System Market 2021 | Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Future Demand and Forecast to 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on IoT Operating System Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2027.

Internet of Things (IoT) operating systems are used for the transfer of data through the internet through various IoT devices. These operating systems improve the quality of work and efficiency and reduce human interference as well as operating costs. The IoT operating system market is anticipated to observe a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is estimated to reach a significantly high value of about USD 5,800 billion by the end of 2027. This can be attributed to the rising preference of connected devices and increased usage of advanced technology all around the world.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.

The market is segmented by organization size, by component, by services, by application, by vertical and by region. On the basis of services, the market is further segmented into professional services, consulting services, deployment & integration services, and maintenance & support, out of which, the segment for professional services held the largest share with a market value of about USD 200 billion in 2019.

Moreover, this segment is predicted to continue to hold the leading market share and grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises, out of which, the segment for large enterprises is estimated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The global IoT operating system market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

he market in North America is predicted to hold the largest share in the market and grow at the highest CAGR of around 35% over the forecast period. The IoT operating system market in Europe and Asia Pacific regions are predicted to follow the lead with significantly high growth of market values in the coming years.

Leading Companies:

Some of the key industry leaders in the global IoT operating system market are ARM Limited, BlackBerry Limited, Canonical Ltd., Enea AB, Google LLC, Green Hills Software, Mentor Graphics, Microsoft Corporation, SYSGO, Wind River Systems, and Huawei.

