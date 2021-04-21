The Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Size, Share 2021 | Movements by Development Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2027, Research Report | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on The Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2027.

Middle East & Africa Cybersecurity Market Analysis – 2019-2027

Cybersecurity comprises of a set of tools, technologies and various risk management approaches along with training for the protection of the data from unauthorized access. It is a term used to refer to a set of techniques or practices which ensure the protection of integrity, confidentiality and availability (ICA) of information at an organization. The market for Cybersecurity in the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 14.96% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is estimated to attain a substantial market value of USD 48.93 billion during this period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10322055

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services, out of which, the segment for solutions is predicted to hold a higher share in the market on account of increasing cyber attacks such as malware, ransomware, DDoS attack, APTs, Domain Name System(DNS) injections and trojan, backdoor attack and target infected devices. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into IoT devices, PCs, mobile/network, connected TV, wearables and connected car, out of which, the segment for PCs held a share of 55.7% in 2018 and is further anticipated to continue to hold the leading share in the market in coming years.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa, out of which the cybersecurity market in Middle East is predicted to contain the larger share than the market in Africa. This can be attributed to the rising technical advancements in the region. Further, based on countries, the markets in Israel and Saudi Arabia are predicted to hold leading shares in the market in the Middle East.

Leading Companies Mentioned in This Report:

Some of the key industry leaders in the Middle East & Africa cybersecurity market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Thomas Bravo, NortanLifeLock, Palo Alto Networks and Avast.

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10322055

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides a significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market

Technological Forecast 2021-2023 on the Internet of Things (IoT) Market

IoT in Liquid Production Market

Video Streaming Market