Motion Control Market 2021 Growing Share Analysis, Key Manufacturers and 2027 Forecast Research Report | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Motion Control Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2027.

Global Motion Control Market Analysis 2020-2027

Motion control systems include various components including motors, drives, motion controllers, and sensors, and feedback devices. These motion control systems are used in every end-user industry including semiconductor, packaging, automotive, food, and beverage, form part of this study. The global motion control market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 3.82% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027.

Factors such as growing automation across various industries such as automotive, electronics and others, an increasing number of projects by manufacturing companies and its growing demand across various industries, opportunities generated by the rising concerns regarding industrial safety, growing demand for industrial robots and the growing demand for motion control systems in the automotive industry are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global motion control market.

Additionally, increasing adoption of industrial robots in end-user industries, followed by the potential of industrial robots to aid in manufacturing processes of various industries such as automotive industry and customization in machinery, the shift in the trend of industries for automation of processes and the increasing adoption of robots across manufacturing industries are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global motion control market.

The global motion control market consists of various segments that are segmented by component, application, end-user, and by region. The application segment is further sub-divided into metal fabrication, conveyor system, packaging, material handling, and others. Out of these, the conveyor system segment held the largest market share of 28.01% in the year 2018 and is expected to cross a value of USD 5.12 billion by the end of 2027 by registering at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period. Additionally, the packaging segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global motion control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is primarily driven by nations such as the United States and Canada. The market in the region held a value of USD 2.33 billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to cross a value of USD 3.35 billion.

Market Analysis of Top Companies:

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global motion control market are Parker Hannifin Corp, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions, Emerson Electric Co., Yaskawa Electronics Corporation, Gears & Winches, Kohara Gear Industry Co., Ltd. and Accurate Specialties Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Motion Control Market report examines the competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits, and the overall revenue generated by the key players of the Market.

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with the consumption value and production capability of every region are mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of the evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

