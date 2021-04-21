Biomass Power Generation Market Growth Status and Future Forecast 2019-2025: QY Research, Inc

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global Biomass Power Generation market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Biomass Power Generation market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Biomass Power Generation market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Biomass Power Generation market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global Biomass Power Generation market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Biomass Power Generation market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biomass Power Generation Market Research Report: Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie, EPH, EDF, RWE, Iberdralo, CEZ, Babcock & Wilcox, Ameresco, Inc, John Wood Group, Vattenfall AB

Global Biomass Power Generation Market by Type: , Solid Biofuels, Biogas, Municipal Waste, Others, There are three main sources for the biomass power generation, which are solid biofuels, biogas and municipal waste, and the proportion is 51.52%, 32.84% and 12.37% respectively in 2019, and all of them have an increasing trend in the following years.

Global Biomass Power Generation Market by Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Others, Demand of industry occupied most of market share of about 67.46% in 2019.

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Biomass Power Generation market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Biomass Power Generation market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Biomass Power Generation market?

What will be the size of the global Biomass Power Generation market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Biomass Power Generation market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Biomass Power Generation market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Biomass Power Generation market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Biomass Power Generation Market Overview 1.1 Biomass Power Generation Product Overview 1.2 Biomass Power Generation Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solid Biofuels

1.2.2 Biogas

1.2.3 Municipal Waste

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Biomass Power Generation Sales (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Top Players by Biomass Power Generation Revenue (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Top Players Biomass Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biomass Power Generation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Biomass Power Generation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biomass Power Generation Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Sales and Revenue in 2019 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biomass Power Generation as of 2019) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biomass Power Generation Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Biomass Power Generation Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biomass Power Generation Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026) 3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 3.4 North America Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6 Europe Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Biomass Power Generation by Application 4.1 Biomass Power Generation Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Commercial

4.1.4 Others 4.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 4.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020) 4.4 Global Biomass Power Generation Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026) 4.5 Key Regions Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biomass Power Generation by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biomass Power Generation by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation by Application 5 North America Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Biomass Power Generation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biomass Power Generation Business 10.1 Drax Group

10.1.1 Drax Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Drax Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Drax Group Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Drax Group Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.1.5 Drax Group Recent Development 10.2 DONG Energy A/S

10.2.1 DONG Energy A/S Corporation Information

10.2.2 DONG Energy A/S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DONG Energy A/S Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DONG Energy A/S Recent Development 10.3 Enel

10.3.1 Enel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Enel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Enel Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Enel Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.3.5 Enel Recent Development 10.4 Engie

10.4.1 Engie Corporation Information

10.4.2 Engie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Engie Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Engie Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.4.5 Engie Recent Development 10.5 EPH

10.5.1 EPH Corporation Information

10.5.2 EPH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 EPH Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 EPH Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.5.5 EPH Recent Development 10.6 EDF

10.6.1 EDF Corporation Information

10.6.2 EDF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 EDF Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 EDF Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.6.5 EDF Recent Development 10.7 RWE

10.7.1 RWE Corporation Information

10.7.2 RWE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 RWE Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RWE Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.7.5 RWE Recent Development 10.8 Iberdralo

10.8.1 Iberdralo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Iberdralo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Iberdralo Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Iberdralo Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.8.5 Iberdralo Recent Development 10.9 CEZ

10.9.1 CEZ Corporation Information

10.9.2 CEZ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 CEZ Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CEZ Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.9.5 CEZ Recent Development 10.10 Babcock & Wilcox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biomass Power Generation Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Babcock & Wilcox Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Babcock & Wilcox Recent Development 10.11 Ameresco, Inc

10.11.1 Ameresco, Inc Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ameresco, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ameresco, Inc Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ameresco, Inc Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.11.5 Ameresco, Inc Recent Development 10.12 John Wood Group

10.12.1 John Wood Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 John Wood Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 John Wood Group Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 John Wood Group Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.12.5 John Wood Group Recent Development 10.13 Vattenfall AB

10.13.1 Vattenfall AB Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vattenfall AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Vattenfall AB Biomass Power Generation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Vattenfall AB Biomass Power Generation Products Offered

10.13.5 Vattenfall AB Recent Development 11 Biomass Power Generation Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Biomass Power Generation Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Biomass Power Generation Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Distributors 12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Author Details 14.4 Disclaimer

