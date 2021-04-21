Global Enterprise Server Market Size 2021 Analysis by Industry Share, End-User Demand, Size Estimation, and Forecast Report till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Global Enterprise Server Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Global Enterprise Server Market Analysis 2019-2025

Enterprise server is a type of IT solution that are widely used in a wide range of enterprises across several industry verticals. These servers include programs that are required to collectively cater to the requirement raised by an enterprise instead of an individual user, unit or specific application. The global enterprise server market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Factors such as the growing government initiatives to promote digitalization, emerging server technologies, growing adoption of enterprise servers by several end user industries, and the increasing investments in advanced networks and IT infrastructure by organizations worldwide are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global enterprise server market. Additionally, factors such as the increasing advancements in enterprise server technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the global enterprise server market.

The global enterprise server market consists of various segments that are segmented by operating system, form factor, server class, type, component, socket, enterprise size, end user and by region. The market is further segmented by form factor into blade, rack optimized, tower/standalone and multi-node. Out of these, the blade segment registered the largest market share of around 48.0% in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 11.0% during the forecast period. The segment is further anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 27,113.8 million during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global enterprise server market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in Europe registered a significant market share of around 30% in the year 2019 and is primarily driven by nations such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy and others. The market in Europe is further anticipated to gain an incremental $ opportunity of around USD 2228.3 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year and grow by a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Leading Companies of Global Market

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global enterprise server market are Toshiba Corporation, Oracle, Cisco Systems Inc., Lenovo, Dell Technologies Inc., Inspur International Co., Ltd, Super Micro Computer Inc., Inventec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and NEC Corporation.

