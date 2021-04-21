Biomass Power Generation Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027|Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global Biomass Power Generation market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Biomass Power Generation market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Biomass Power Generation market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Biomass Power Generation market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global Biomass Power Generation market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Biomass Power Generation market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biomass Power Generation Market Research Report: , Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie, EPH, EDF, RWE, Iberdralo, CEZ, Babcock & Wilcox, Ameresco, Inc, John Wood Group, Vattenfall AB

Global Biomass Power Generation Market by Type: Solid Biofuels, Biogas, Municipal Waste, Others, There are three main sources for the biomass power generation, which are solid biofuels, biogas and municipal waste, and the proportion is 51.52%, 32.84% and 12.37% respectively in 2019, and all of them have an increasing trend in the following years. Market

Global Biomass Power Generation Market by Application: , Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Others

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Biomass Power Generation market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Biomass Power Generation market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Biomass Power Generation market?

What will be the size of the global Biomass Power Generation market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Biomass Power Generation market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Biomass Power Generation market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Biomass Power Generation market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Top Biomass Power Generation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Solid Biofuels

1.3.3 Biogas

1.3.4 Municipal Waste

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Commercial

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective 2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Biomass Power Generation Marketing Pricing and Trends 2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Biomass Power Generation Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Production in 2019 3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Biomass Power Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Biomass Power Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biomass Power Generation as of 2019) 3.4 Global Biomass Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 3.5 Key Manufacturers Biomass Power Generation Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biomass Power Generation Market 3.7 Key Manufacturers Biomass Power Generation Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Biomass Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Biomass Power Generation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Biomass Power Generation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures 6.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020) 6.2 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Value (History Data) by Regions 6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Biomass Power Generation Import & Export (2015-2020) 6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Biomass Power Generation Import & Export (2015-2020) 6.5 China

6.5.1 China Biomass Power Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Biomass Power Generation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Biomass Power Generation Import & Export (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Biomass Power Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Biomass Power Generation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Biomass Power Generation Import & Export (2015-2020) 6.7 Taiwan

6.7.1 Taiwan Biomass Power Generation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Taiwan Biomass Power Generation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.7.4 Taiwan Biomass Power Generation Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures 7.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020) 7.2 Global Top Biomass Power Generation Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Biomass Power Generation Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Biomass Power Generation Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles 8.1 Drax Group

8.1.1 Drax Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Drax Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Drax Group Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.1.5 Drax Group SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Drax Group Recent Developments 8.2 DONG Energy A/S

8.2.1 DONG Energy A/S Corporation Information

8.2.2 DONG Energy A/S Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 DONG Energy A/S Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.2.5 DONG Energy A/S SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 DONG Energy A/S Recent Developments 8.3 Enel

8.3.1 Enel Corporation Information

8.3.2 Enel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Enel Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.3.5 Enel SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Enel Recent Developments 8.4 Engie

8.4.1 Engie Corporation Information

8.4.2 Engie Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Engie Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.4.5 Engie SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Engie Recent Developments 8.5 EPH

8.5.1 EPH Corporation Information

8.5.2 EPH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 EPH Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.5.5 EPH SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 EPH Recent Developments 8.6 EDF

8.6.1 EDF Corporation Information

8.6.2 EDF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 EDF Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.6.5 EDF SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 EDF Recent Developments 8.7 RWE

8.7.1 RWE Corporation Information

8.7.2 RWE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 RWE Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.7.5 RWE SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 RWE Recent Developments 8.8 Iberdralo

8.8.1 Iberdralo Corporation Information

8.8.2 Iberdralo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Iberdralo Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.8.5 Iberdralo SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Iberdralo Recent Developments 8.9 CEZ

8.9.1 CEZ Corporation Information

8.9.2 CEZ Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 CEZ Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.9.5 CEZ SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 CEZ Recent Developments 8.10 Babcock & Wilcox

8.10.1 Babcock & Wilcox Corporation Information

8.10.2 Babcock & Wilcox Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Babcock & Wilcox Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.10.5 Babcock & Wilcox SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Babcock & Wilcox Recent Developments 8.11 Ameresco, Inc

8.11.1 Ameresco, Inc Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ameresco, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Ameresco, Inc Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.11.5 Ameresco, Inc SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Ameresco, Inc Recent Developments 8.12 John Wood Group

8.12.1 John Wood Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 John Wood Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 John Wood Group Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.12.5 John Wood Group SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 John Wood Group Recent Developments 8.13 Vattenfall AB

8.13.1 Vattenfall AB Corporation Information

8.13.2 Vattenfall AB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Vattenfall AB Biomass Power Generation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Biomass Power Generation Products and Services

8.13.5 Vattenfall AB SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Vattenfall AB Recent Developments 9 Biomass Power Generation Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries) 9.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 9.2 Biomass Power Generation Production Forecast by Regions 9.3 Key Biomass Power Generation Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Taiwan 10 Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries) 10.1 Global Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Biomass Power Generation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Biomass Power Generation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Biomass Power Generation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 11.1 Value Chain Analysis 11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Biomass Power Generation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Biomass Power Generation Distributors 11.3 Biomass Power Generation Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 12.1 Market Opportunities 12.2 Market Challenges 12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

