Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021||Europipe GmbH, Gazprom, APA Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Research Report: Enbridge, Europipe GmbH, Gazprom, APA Group, CRC Evans Pipeline International, General Electric, Snam Rete Gas, Redexis Gas, Saipem S.p.A., Technip S.A., MRC Global, Chelpipe, DCP Midstream, Engas, GAIL (India) Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Perusahaan Gas Negara, Welspun Corporation

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Type: , Transmission, Distribution

Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

What will be the size of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview 1.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Overview 1.2 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Transmission

1.2.2 Distribution 1.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Top Players Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales and Revenue in 2019 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Pipeline Infrastructure as of 2019) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026) 3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 3.4 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application 4.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore 4.2 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 4.3 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020) 4.4 Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026) 4.5 Key Regions Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure by Application 5 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Business 10.1 Enbridge

10.1.1 Enbridge Corporation Information

10.1.2 Enbridge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Enbridge Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.1.5 Enbridge Recent Development 10.2 Europipe GmbH

10.2.1 Europipe GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Europipe GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Europipe GmbH Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Europipe GmbH Recent Development 10.3 Gazprom

10.3.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gazprom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Gazprom Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.3.5 Gazprom Recent Development 10.4 APA Group

10.4.1 APA Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 APA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 APA Group Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.4.5 APA Group Recent Development 10.5 CRC Evans Pipeline International

10.5.1 CRC Evans Pipeline International Corporation Information

10.5.2 CRC Evans Pipeline International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CRC Evans Pipeline International Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.5.5 CRC Evans Pipeline International Recent Development 10.6 General Electric

10.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 General Electric Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.6.5 General Electric Recent Development 10.7 Snam Rete Gas

10.7.1 Snam Rete Gas Corporation Information

10.7.2 Snam Rete Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Snam Rete Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.7.5 Snam Rete Gas Recent Development 10.8 Redexis Gas

10.8.1 Redexis Gas Corporation Information

10.8.2 Redexis Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Redexis Gas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.8.5 Redexis Gas Recent Development 10.9 Saipem S.p.A.

10.9.1 Saipem S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saipem S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Saipem S.p.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.9.5 Saipem S.p.A. Recent Development 10.10 Technip S.A.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Technip S.A. Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Technip S.A. Recent Development 10.11 MRC Global

10.11.1 MRC Global Corporation Information

10.11.2 MRC Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 MRC Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.11.5 MRC Global Recent Development 10.12 Chelpipe

10.12.1 Chelpipe Corporation Information

10.12.2 Chelpipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Chelpipe Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.12.5 Chelpipe Recent Development 10.13 DCP Midstream

10.13.1 DCP Midstream Corporation Information

10.13.2 DCP Midstream Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 DCP Midstream Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.13.5 DCP Midstream Recent Development 10.14 Engas

10.14.1 Engas Corporation Information

10.14.2 Engas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Engas Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.14.5 Engas Recent Development 10.15 GAIL (India) Limited

10.15.1 GAIL (India) Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 GAIL (India) Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 GAIL (India) Limited Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.15.5 GAIL (India) Limited Recent Development 10.16 National Oilwell Varco

10.16.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.16.2 National Oilwell Varco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 National Oilwell Varco Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.16.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development 10.17 Perusahaan Gas Negara

10.17.1 Perusahaan Gas Negara Corporation Information

10.17.2 Perusahaan Gas Negara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Perusahaan Gas Negara Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.17.5 Perusahaan Gas Negara Recent Development 10.18 Welspun Corporation

10.18.1 Welspun Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Welspun Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Welspun Corporation Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Products Offered

10.18.5 Welspun Corporation Recent Development 11 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Distributors 12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Author Details 14.4 Disclaimer

