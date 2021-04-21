Why Stationary Battery Storage Market will be in Trend in Coming Period? Top Key Players- Samsung SDI, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global Stationary Battery Storage market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Stationary Battery Storage market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Stationary Battery Storage market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Stationary Battery Storage market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global Stationary Battery Storage market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Stationary Battery Storage market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Research Report: Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic Corporation, GS Yuasa International, A123 systems, Hitachi Chemical, LG Chem, Valence Technology, Hitachi Maxell, BYD, Duracell, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Roofer Technology, Uniper, Durapower, ACDelco

Global Stationary Battery Storage Market by Type: , Lithium-ion, Sodium Sulphur (NaS), Lead Acid, Flow Battery, Others

Global Stationary Battery Storage Market by Application: Emergency Power, Communication Base Station, Local Energy Storage, Remote Relay Stations, Uninterrupted Power Supply

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Stationary Battery Storage market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Stationary Battery Storage market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Stationary Battery Storage market?

What will be the size of the global Stationary Battery Storage market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Stationary Battery Storage market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Stationary Battery Storage market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Stationary Battery Storage market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Stationary Battery Storage Market Overview 1.1 Stationary Battery Storage Product Overview 1.2 Stationary Battery Storage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium-ion

1.2.2 Sodium Sulphur (NaS)

1.2.3 Lead Acid

1.2.4 Flow Battery

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Stationary Battery Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Stationary Battery Storage Sales (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Top Players by Stationary Battery Storage Revenue (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Top Players Stationary Battery Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Stationary Battery Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Stationary Battery Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stationary Battery Storage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stationary Battery Storage Sales and Revenue in 2019 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Stationary Battery Storage as of 2019) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Stationary Battery Storage Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Stationary Battery Storage Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026) 3.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 3.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 3.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 3.4 North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Stationary Battery Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.5 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.6 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.7 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 3.8 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Stationary Battery Storage by Application 4.1 Stationary Battery Storage Segment by Application

4.1.1 Emergency Power

4.1.2 Communication Base Station

4.1.3 Local Energy Storage

4.1.4 Remote Relay Stations

4.1.5 Uninterrupted Power Supply 4.2 Global Stationary Battery Storage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 4.3 Global Stationary Battery Storage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020) 4.4 Global Stationary Battery Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026) 4.5 Key Regions Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Stationary Battery Storage by Application

4.5.2 Europe Stationary Battery Storage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage by Application 5 North America Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026) 9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stationary Battery Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Stationary Battery Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stationary Battery Storage Business 10.1 Toshiba Corporation

10.1.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toshiba Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Toshiba Corporation Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toshiba Corporation Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.1.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development 10.2 Samsung SDI

10.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Samsung SDI Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development 10.3 Koninklijke Philips

10.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

10.3.2 Koninklijke Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Koninklijke Philips Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.3.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development 10.4 Panasonic Corporation

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Corporation Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development 10.5 GS Yuasa International

10.5.1 GS Yuasa International Corporation Information

10.5.2 GS Yuasa International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 GS Yuasa International Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 GS Yuasa International Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.5.5 GS Yuasa International Recent Development 10.6 A123 systems

10.6.1 A123 systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 A123 systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 A123 systems Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 A123 systems Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.6.5 A123 systems Recent Development 10.7 Hitachi Chemical

10.7.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Chemical Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Chemical Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development 10.8 LG Chem

10.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.8.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 LG Chem Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LG Chem Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development 10.9 Valence Technology

10.9.1 Valence Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Valence Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Valence Technology Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Valence Technology Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.9.5 Valence Technology Recent Development 10.10 Hitachi Maxell

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Stationary Battery Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hitachi Maxell Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hitachi Maxell Recent Development 10.11 BYD

10.11.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.11.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 BYD Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 BYD Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.11.5 BYD Recent Development 10.12 Duracell

10.12.1 Duracell Corporation Information

10.12.2 Duracell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Duracell Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Duracell Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.12.5 Duracell Recent Development 10.13 Exide Technologies

10.13.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Exide Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Exide Technologies Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Exide Technologies Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.13.5 Exide Technologies Recent Development 10.14 Johnson Controls

10.14.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.14.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Johnson Controls Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Johnson Controls Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.14.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development 10.15 Roofer Technology

10.15.1 Roofer Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 Roofer Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Roofer Technology Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Roofer Technology Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.15.5 Roofer Technology Recent Development 10.16 Uniper

10.16.1 Uniper Corporation Information

10.16.2 Uniper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Uniper Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Uniper Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.16.5 Uniper Recent Development 10.17 Durapower

10.17.1 Durapower Corporation Information

10.17.2 Durapower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Durapower Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Durapower Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.17.5 Durapower Recent Development 10.18 ACDelco

10.18.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

10.18.2 ACDelco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 ACDelco Stationary Battery Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 ACDelco Stationary Battery Storage Products Offered

10.18.5 ACDelco Recent Development 11 Stationary Battery Storage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Stationary Battery Storage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Stationary Battery Storage Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Distributors 12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Author Details 14.4 Disclaimer

