Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Size, Share 2021 Potential, Regional Overview and Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2028| Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Video Streaming Infrastructure Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

Global Video Streaming Infrastructure Market Analysis 2019-2028

With a significant rise in the quality and speed of internet globally, there has been a significant boost which has been observed in video streaming. With electronic screens in the form of mobile phones and tablets being highly portable, it has become really convenient to stream videos at the touch of a button.

The global video streaming infrastructure market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 15.36% over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. Factors such as growing initiatives and innovations in the field of video streaming infrastructure along with the emergence of new solutions for digital experiences are anticipated to drive the growth of the global video streaming infrastructure market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the rising need for transcoding videos in order to deliver high quality and smooth live streams along with a rising demand for enhanced video streaming hardware are also significant factors expected to propel the growth of the global video streaming infrastructure market.

The global video streaming infrastructure can be segmented on the basis of type, video streaming type, end-user and by region.

Under the type category, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the requirement of efficient hardware which works to enhance the quality of the video streams. The hardware segment is expected to reach a value of around USD 30,000 million by 2028. The hardware segment can further be divided into switches, transcoders, amplifiers, transmitters, modulators, servers, set-top box, codec unit, and others.

With the emergence of newer digital technologies, such as AI, the global video streaming infrastructure market is expected to witness a high adoption rate owing to its important role in various aspects for uploading and broadcasting video. There has been a rise in the popularity of live video streaming and on-demand video streaming owing to the increasing penetration of major broadcasting platforms including YouTube, Netflix, and others leading to a boost in the global video streaming infrastructure market.

Based on region, the global cooking robot market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The North America region is expected to witness a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period owing to the establishment of major video broadcasting media platforms. The regional market is expected to reach around USD 21,000 million by 2028 after recording a value of USD 6,500 million in 2019.

The European region is expected to record a market value of around USD 15,000 million by 2028 with a CAGR value of around 15% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in scientific and cultural research in the region and the demand for video content by researchers, trainees, students and others across Europe.

Prominent Key Players of Global Market

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global video streaming infrastructure market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Haivision, Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Plantronics, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NVIDIA Corporation and ZTE Corporation among others.

