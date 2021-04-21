Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Share 2021 | Explosive Factors of Revenue by Manufacturing Size, Opportunities, and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Analysis 2019-2028

The payment gateways transfer the information about the transaction between the bank and the payment portal and also enable enterprises to collect money through a bank selected by the customer, safely and securely. It acts as a mediator between e-commerce merchant website and a bank to authenticate online payments. Owing to advancements in mobile payment technology and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), a surge in automation of transaction processes is observed.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Middle East online payment gateway market registered a value of around USD 2300 Million in the year 2019 and is further estimated to reach around USD 9500 Million by the year 2028, by growing at a CAGR of 16.80% over the forecast period of 2020-2028, owing to increasing internet penetration, advancements in online payment technology, rise in the use of mobile wallets in the region and increase in preference for online retailing.

On the basis of organization size, the Middle East online payment gateway market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment registered the largest market share in the year 2019, on the back of high volume of transactions and the rising number of bulk transactions. The small & medium enterprises segment is growing on the back of increasing awareness among merchants for the rising incidences of payment frauds.

Increasing online transactions and rising demand for mobile wallets are anticipated to contribute to the growth of Middle East online payment gateway market. Different forms of online payment channels, high disposable income of the population in the region, government’s initiatives for cashless transactions, high speed internet and increasing penetration of smartphones, are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the Middle East region. Mobile wallets are gaining popularity as domestic and international tech players, telecom operators and local banks are committed to offer mobile wallet-based solutions, which further drives the growth of the market.

However, lack of regulatory framework for online payment gateways, absence of payment security protocols, increasing number of cyber-attacks, and high setup cost of online payment gateways, are the various factors which are anticipated to hamper the growth of Middle East online payment gateway market over the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players of Middile East Regions:

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the Middle East online payment gateway market are Telr Pte Ltd., Payfort International FZ LLC, Checkout.com, 2Checkout, PayTabs, CASHU, and Infibeam Avenues among others.

