5G Base Station Market Size, Revenue 2021 | Movements by Development Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2028 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on 5G Base Station Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

5G Base Station Market Analysis 2019-2028

The increase in demand for high-speed data with low latency is boosting the demand for 5G networks around the world. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has greatly impacted the businesses globally and with major shift related to work-from-home scenario requiring high-speed and uninterrupted connectivity, the demand for high-speed services has been increased. Moreover, this has furthered the demand for 5G base stations, driving telecom operators to invest highly in these fixed-point infrastructures needed for wireless communications and networking across various companies.

The global 5G base station market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028 and is estimated to cross market valuation of USD 177,000 Million by 2028. Based on market segmentation, the global market is bifurcated by area into rural and urban areas. On the back of growing rate of urban population and digitalization, the urban area segment is estimated to witness highest growth throughout the forecast period.

The global 5G base stations market is segmented on the basis of 5 major regions comprising North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to attain highest market value on the back of increasing investments in enabling networking and smart devices with 5G connectivity.

The second highest stand is estimated to be held by the market in Europe, which is estimated to garner market value of around USD 1761 by the end of 2020. The growth of the 5G base station market in Europe can be attributed to the rising advancements and investments related to the expansion of 5G network offering enhanced network coverage to the consumers.

Prominent Key Players of Global Market:

Some of the key market leaders associated with the global 5G base station market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, NEC Corporation, Alpha Networks Inc., Airspan Networks, CommScope, Motorola Solutions, Inc. and others.

